Police have launched an investigation after a video showing a Union flag and a Northern Ireland flag being set alight appeared online.

It's believed the footage was filmed in west Belfast, however it is not known when.

It has been shared widely leading to a police probe.

A number of men can be seen in the clip filming the incident on mobile phones.

The video emerged on social media in the past few days.

A PSNI spokesperson said: " The Police Service is aware of the footage and we are making enquiries."

