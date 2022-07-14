Police probe into Belfast flag burning video
Police have launched an investigation after a video showing a Union flag and a Northern Ireland flag being set alight appeared online.
It's believed the footage was filmed in west Belfast, however it is not known when.
It has been shared widely leading to a police probe.
A number of men can be seen in the clip filming the incident on mobile phones.
The video emerged on social media in the past few days.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Police Service is aware of the footage and we are making enquiries."
