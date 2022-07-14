Play Brightcove video

This is the moment a prisoner is caught on camera on the roof of Maghaberry Prison.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed that four inmates gained access to a roof of the facility during an incident on Wednesday, adding that the incident within "the Mourne complex... has ended".

The four inmates are set to be charged under prison rules and be referred to the police.

An investigation is underway to determine how it happened.

A Northern Ireland Prison Service spokesperson said: "The Prison Service has confirmed that an incident at Maghaberry yesterday, during which four prisoners gained access to a roof in the Mourne complex within the prison, has ended.

"The situation was brought under control without injury to staff or prisoners. The rest of the prison was unaffected.

"The area will be assessed to ascertain how the prisoners were able to access the roof.

"The four prisoners will be charged under Prison Rules and their actions will be referred to the PSNI for investigation."

The PSNI has been approached for comment.

