The RNLI has urged people to stay safe as good weather is set to hit Northern Ireland this weekend.

According to the Met Office, Friday to Sunday will see sunny spells and it will become very hot.

And next week, some are predicting the mercury could hit a record.

There is also an amber weather warning in place in England from Saturday for heat.

Karl O'Neill is from the RNLI in Portrush. He told UTV they had seen more people flock to beaches as the temperatures increased but also there had been an increase in off-shore winds and strong currents leading to potential dangers for those taking a dip.

He urged people to follow guidance on the beaches and to stay within flagged areas.

"A lot of the dangers on beaches are not entirely visible," he added.

Last July a record temperature for NI of 31.3 degrees was set in Castlederg.

