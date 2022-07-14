A security alert is ongoing in Co Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

It follows a report that a suspicious object had been left in the Lettergreen Road/Moorlough Road area of Newtowbutler.

It was reported to police on Wednesday evening and continued throughout the night.

The Moorlough Road (A34) between Newtownbutler and Donagh has been closed.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said: “The good rural people of this area do not deserve to be subject to fear and worry as a result of mindless individuals intent on doing all that they can to destroy, what should be a peaceful society."

