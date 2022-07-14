Play Brightcove video

Smoke has been seen drifting over Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Around midday, a thick plume could be seen coming from the north of the city.

The incident in York Park, Fortwilliam, is ongoing.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: " Firefighters are currently at the scene of an oil tank on fire.

"Two fire appliances from Whitla Fire Station, one fire appliance from Westland Fire Station and one fire appliance from Central Fire Station are in attendance."

The UUP's Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston tweeted: "Fire crews tackling an oil fueled blaze here in York Park.

"Occupiers thankfully escaped without injury but as you would expect terribly shaken. Good neighbours providing shelter and comfort while NIFRS get things under control."

Trafficwatch NI says: "Belfast smoke drifting across M2 around Seaview near NI Railways workshop - fire on private land adjacent rail track (12:02)."

