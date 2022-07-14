Play Brightcove video

PROTOCOL

MPs have voted to reject changes to the government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. If it passes, the legislation would effectively tear up parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The SDLP, Alliance and Labour tried to water the bill down with various amendments during yesterday's debate but none were successful.

EXECUTIVE

It comes after the DUP said that, if the bill does become law, it will provide the basis for restoring the Executive.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the House of Commons if it was to happen he would return to Stormont as deputy first minister.

POLITICS

At Westminster the race to succeed Boris Johnson intensifies. The list of contenders were reduced to 6 after a vote by conservative MP's. For now, Rishi Sunak appears to be to the favourite in the leadership race.

COST-OF-LIVING

And the most vulnerable households in Northern Ireland are expected to receive the first of the two cost of living payments from today.

The money will be paid into the bank accounts in two payments will total 650 pounds. The second installment will be in the autumn.

HOUSE PRICES

And despite a drop in interest from potential buyers, house prices here have continued to rise.

According to the latest RICS survey, a lack of properties appears to be one of the biggest factors, though the report indicates that this may be starting to ease.

