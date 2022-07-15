The Northern Ireland Blood Tranfusion Service is appealing for more blood donors to come forward after supplies were lost at the Belfast Trust.

The Trust says it "regrets the unexpected malfunction" at a refrigeration unit which caused the problem.

The Transfusion Service asked for more people to give blood as stocks are now low.

However, the Trust insists it has enough supplies to maintain all emergency and planned surgeries.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said:

"Belfast Trust regrets that a loss of some bloodstocks occurred during an unexpected malfunction with one of our refrigeration units.

"As a precautionary approach we are carefully monitoring our services to mitigate any potential impact and we are liaising with NIBTS to ensure stocks are replenished.

"We currently hold enough blood across the Trust to maintain all emergency and planned surgeries.

