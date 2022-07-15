Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Full report by Eden Wilson:

A paediatric nurse from Buckinghamshire, who is cycling to every children's hospice across the UK, has arrived in Belfast for the next leg of her journey. Francesca Lennon is aiming to raise £500,000 for the charity to help fund equipment and more nurses. "It's my 22nd hospice. I've done all the ones in Wales and I've been over to the Isle of Man and then here, so it's been a massive journey and it's been much harder than I thought it would have been," Francesca told UTV. Francesca has cycled just over 1,200 miles to date, with 45 more days to go until she completes her 70-day challenge. If she reaches her fundraising goal, the Northern Ireland's Children's Hospice would receive close to £10,000.

Francesca Lennon arrives into Belfast Port. Credit: UTV

The charity relies on donations to keep its doors open, with 60% of its funds coming from donors. Francesa also wants to raise awareness about what children's hospices do.

Unlike adult hospices, children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions can be looked after from the point of diagnosis. "I just want to try and open those doors and make people realise what they do and make people more accepting of what a children's hospice can do. A lot of our children and families, when they realise, they say oh gosh we wish we'd come earlier," said Francesca. "I never doubt my reason for doing this... I just want us all to be able to show children and families that we care, we want them to get the support they deserve and that's enough to keep me going." If you would like to help Francesca on her fundraising journey, click here or you can donate £5 by texting chatuk to 70450.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.