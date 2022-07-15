A security alert in County Fermanagh has now ended. Police and Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the Lettergreen Road/Moorlough Road area of Newtowbutler after the discovery of a suspicious object.

It has now been declared as a hoax device.The road has now reopened.Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak

with anyone who was in the area and may have noticed any suspicious or untoward activity

on the afternoon of Wednesday July 13th. To help assist with our enquiries, we would ask

anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area between this time frame to contact police.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time."Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be

able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number

101 quoting reference number 1059 13/07/22, or to submit a report online using the non-

emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

