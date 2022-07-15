A Rory McIlroy shot accidentally fractured a fan's hand at the first day of the Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

The four-time major champion and tournament favourite carded a six-under par to finish his day two shots behind early leader Cameron Young.

But one wayward shot resulted in a trip to the hospital for one fan named Charlie Kane who also works for the PGA.

The fan took to social media to post pictures of his fractured hand.

Kane wrote: "Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle.

"He shouted fore.

"I did not heed the warning."

The social media manager was watching on day one of the 150th Open Championship in which McIlroy made a great start.

"It was the round you hope will happen starting out in the Open and everything that you are supposed to do at the Old Course," McIlroy said.

"I took advantage of the easier holes and made my pars on more difficult ones."

