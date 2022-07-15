Three people have been arrested following a policing operation in Banbridge which uncovered £19,000 worth of mobile phones in a car.

The PSNI said its 'Intercept Team' was conducting targeted patrols in the A1 area of Banbridge in a bid to stamp out retail crime.

At around 4.30pm they kept a close eye on a suspicious vehicle as it worked its way through a local retail park.

"The driver became aware of police and a short pursuit ensued before being safely and efficiently brought to a controlled stop by the Intercept team a short distance away," PSNI said in a statement.

"A large quantity of mobile phones was recovered during a search of the vehicle. Further enquiries have led us to believe that this discovery is linked to a theft which was reported from a nearby shop around the same time.

"At this stage, the value of the stolen phones is believed to be almost £19,000."

Two women, aged in their 20s and late teens, and one man, aged in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. They remain in custody.

The police statement continued: “Retailers of all sizes are at the heart of our community and our neighbourhoods. They provide critical services and much needed employment. Crimes against those businesses have a real impact on individuals (staff and consumers) and individual companies. They also damage the prosperity and wider perceptions of our communities, towns and cities.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1245 of 14/7/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

