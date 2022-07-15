Three people have been left in hospital after a crash in Fermanagh.

It is thought the incident in the Lisnarick area involved a number of cyclists.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said a 999 call was made just before 1pm on Friday.

Three emergency crews, one officer and the Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment, three patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance," the spokesman added.

