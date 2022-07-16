Play Brightcove video

By UTV reporter Judith Hill

A young mother has spoken out after a petrol bomb attack on her family's home in Carrickfergus.

Their house on the Woodburn Road was targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The petrol bomb was thrown through the living room window of the house.

The couple who live there with their one-year-old son were sleeping upstairs when the attack happened and had to flee.

The young woman told UTV that it was "a terrifying experience".

The family, who say they don't know why they have been targeted, now plan to move out out of their home.