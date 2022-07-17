Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Omagh.

The incident happened in Culmore Park in the early hours of this morning.

Police believe a motorbike was set on fire outside a block of flats shortly after midnight, with the fire then spreading to a nearby bin and then the window of a ground floor flat causing extensive smoke damage.

The two occupants of the flat escaped and there were no reports of any injuries.

Detective Constable Una McKenna said: “We believe at this time that a motorcycle, which was parked in a communal area outside flats in the area, was set alight sometime shortly after midnight with the subsequent fire spreading to a nearby bin and on to the window of a ground floor flat.

"The motorcycle was destroyed by the fire with further damage caused to the window. Extensive smoke damage was also caused throughout the flat. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries as the two occupants of the flat were able to get out and raise the alarm.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 104 17/07/22.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”