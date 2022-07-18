A north Belfast MLA has spoken out after an attack on two teenage boys in the area.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston condemned an assault in which one teenager was punched in the face.

He has branded it a sectarian attack.

Mr Kingston tweeted to say he was 'disgusted' at the incident.

Police confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: " Police are making enquiries following a report received of an assault which occurred at the Yorkgate Centre of North Belfast.

"Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1983 17/07/22."

