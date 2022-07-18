Police have made an appeal for witnesses who were present when a man fell to his death from a bonfire to come forward.

John Steele was helping to construct the towering pyre in the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim, when the incident happened on the evening of July 9.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, was more than 50ft tall.

Mr Steele, a window cleaner aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from the Antiville area.

The bonfire was taken down the following day.

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire. Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident. If you have information regarding this incident please contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference 1866 of 09/07/22.”