Monday morning news headlines:

Cost-of-living:

There are fresh calls for help over "significant gaps" in cost of living support. Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined with his counterparts in Wales and Scotland to call on Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to help households as well as businesses. In the joint letter they have also asked for an increase in devolved budgets to deal with emerging pressures in the health service.

Heatwave:

Northern Ireland could face its highest temperature on record today and people are being urged to be careful. The ambulance service has made an urgent appeal for people to think before dialling 999. While we are expected to avoid the extreme temperatures that are in other parts of the UK, extra emergency calls are expected.

Sport:

Rory McIlroy finished third at the 150th Open yesterday. He finished third on 18 under par, 2 shots behind Australia's Cameron Smith.

