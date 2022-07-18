Man arrested in Portrush murder investigation

A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation in Portrush.

It follows the death of a man in the early hours of Monday morning in the Bath Terrace area of the north coast town.

Police say they received a report of an injured person shortly after 2.20am.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The man was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.“Our investigation is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

After being closed earlier, Church Pass, Bath Terrace and the Bath Street areas of Portrush have reopened and there is now pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.