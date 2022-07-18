An alleged drugs courier police believe is “part of an organised crime gang” has been remanded in custody after police seized 23 kilos of cannabis at Belfast International Airport.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, by video link from police custody, 51-year-old chef Kaman Wan was charged with having cannabis and possessing the class B drug with intent to supply on July 17 this year.

During a contested bail application, a police officer told the court how Wan, from the Scales Road in London, had flown from the capital into Belfast International Airport on Sunday with two large blue suitcases but officers had been alerted due to the “very pungent smell of cannabis” emanating from one of them.

When police approached Wan, he asked the officers “are you speaking to me about the drugs” and when his suitcases were searched, police uncovered a large amount of packaged herbal cannabis.

The officer said the seizure amounted to 23 kilos which had an estimated value of around £140,000 and when interviewed, Wan had admitted possessing the suitcases but believed he was bringing cigarettes into Northern Ireland.

The chef claimed he had met a man in London who had asked him to bring suitcases over, on four or five occasions during recent weeks so having flown to Belfast, he had taken a taxi to an address and handed over what he thought were cigarettes before returning to the airport and flying back to London.

“He said he did this of his own free will. Police believe he is part of an organised crime gang who has lost this very valuable amount of drugs and we believe he will continue to re-offend. He has no strong ties to his address in London and we believe that he would fail to appear,” said the officer.

Defence counsel Stephen Law highlighted that Wan had been a UK resident since birth and claimed that he was “to a certain degree, duped.”

Highlighting that Wan thought he was bringing cigarettes into Ireland and was planning to return on the same day, the barrister said the alleged courier had “co-operated fully with police and been genuinely open with officers.”

Mr Law said Wan was a drug addict who had been manipulated and “then just spills everything out to the police.”

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she was concerned about further offences so she refused bail and remanding Wan into custody, adjourned the case until August 9.