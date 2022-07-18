Two police officers have been injured after a car chase in County Down.

Officers stopped an Audi A3 on the Ardglass Road on Sunday evening.

The driver made off from police and a pursuit ensued before stopping in the Lismore Road area.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police and failing to stop for police.

He remains in police custody.

Inspector Francis McCullough said: "Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

"As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the District was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery. However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe.

"Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1887 of 17/07/22."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.