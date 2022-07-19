Skip to content

Boy charged with 23 driving offences after police car rammed and two officers taken to hospital

PSNI badge
Two police officers were taken to hospital after their car was rammed

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 23 motoring related offences.

The charges relate to a collision on the Drumlough Road in Rathfriland in Co Down on Monday (18 July) when a police car was rammed. Two officers were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The charges against the 17-year-old include four counts of dangerous driving, four counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He’s due to appear before Newry Youth Court on Friday 5 August.