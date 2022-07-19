A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 23 motoring related offences.

The charges relate to a collision on the Drumlough Road in Rathfriland in Co Down on Monday (18 July) when a police car was rammed. Two officers were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The charges against the 17-year-old include four counts of dangerous driving, four counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He’s due to appear before Newry Youth Court on Friday 5 August.