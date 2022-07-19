DUP only other party to back Conservatives in government confidence vote

The DUP gave their backing to the UK government in a vote of confidence last night at Westminster.

Six DUP MPs - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Paul Girvan, Carla Lockhart, Gavin Robinson, Jim Shannon and Sammy Wilson all voted for the government.

They were the only party other than the Conservatives to back the government as the motion passed by 349 to 238.

But the SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood and the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry both voted against.

The motion was brought forward by the Conservative Party to fend off a move from Labour to oust Boris Johnson as Prime Minister before a new party leader is elected by the autumn.