The PSNI has confirmed it and other emergency services are at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Newtownards Airfield in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says it is also at the scene of the incident outside the town.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have also been contacted for a response.

The airfield is used for light aircraft flights, including by the Ulster Flying Club.

More to follow...

