A Co Tyrone man admitted on Tuesday indecent behaviour by urinating in public at Belfast International Airport.

Appearing on behalf of 26-year-old Gavin Goodfellow, defence counsel Aoife Marken said he was entering guilty pleas to both charges.

Although he did not appear at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Goodfellow admitted indecent behaviour and a further offence of exposing his genitals to cause alarm on 22 June this year.

Although the facts were not fully opened, the court heard the offences centred around Goodfellow urinating at Belfast International Airport.

Adjourning the case for a pre-sentence probation report, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered Goodfellow, from the Edendoit Road in Pomeroy, to appear for sentencing on 30 August.