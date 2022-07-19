Suspected heroin with an estimated value of £150,000 has been seized at Belfast International Airport.

A man in his forties has been arrested at the airport in connection with the seizure, with follow up searches made at properties in the greater Belfast area.

Detective Sergeant Brian O'Neill said: "As part of this operation, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs was seized and has been taken away for further forensic examination."He remains in custody at this time, where he is being interviewed in relation to a number of offences, including importing a controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and fraudulently importing a Class A controlled drug. "We, as a Police Service, are committed to tackling criminality, including the scourge of drugs. We are all too familiar with the devastation and misery caused by such criminality and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in their sale and supply."We will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in dealing in drugs and organised crime within our communities."I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.