A bill banning anti-abortion protests outside facilities offering the service in Northern Ireland is to come before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The legislation, voted through by MLAs in March, has been delayed from becoming law.

It's after the Attorney General questioned its "legislative competence", asking if it "disproportionately interferes with the rights of persons who wish to express their opposition to the provision of abortion treatment services in Northern Ireland."

A private member's bill was tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

Ms Bailey sought to establish areas outside clinics that offer abortion services or family planning advice where activities that seek to influence or impede people attending would be criminalised.

It was passed by MLAs in March.

If it becomes law, the region would become the first place in the UK to introduce such zones at facilities offering abortions.