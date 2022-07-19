Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was seen laughing at the DUP’s Sammy Wilson in the House of Commons on Monday.

The East Antrim MP was expressing his concerns over the costs climate policies and the “hysteria” over the current heatwave were causing his constituents.

“Some of the hysteria we’ve seen in this house over a couple of warm days which most of our constituents, if they’re not working are out enjoying, and when it gets too hot they’ll go and sit in the shade, have a cool drink and cool off,” Mr Wilson said.

“What we should be avoiding is heaping on people more expensive climate policies which are already costing them a fortune and draining their pockets”.

Behind Mr Wilson, Mr Corbyn could be seen laughing as he spoke.