Young footballers parade through Derry's streets for Foyle Cup

WATCH: Mark McFadden reports from the Foyle Cup parade:

Thousands of young footballers have paraded through the streets of Londonderry, celebrating the start of the annual Foyle Cup competition.

Competitors from the 455 teams from across the globe marched from Ulster University's Magee Campus, with the young people being officially welcomed by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council and the tournament's sponsors.

"30 years this year. Most tournaments after 30 years are finished. This one gets bigger every year and it has from day one, 1992, it's got bigger every years," said Philip Devlin from the Foyle Cup.

"Hotels are full, B&Bs are full - it's great for the city, in terms of revenue - we estimate it could be up to £3 million," he added.

Competitors in the tournament range from under eights to under 19s.

A key part of the competition is inclusivity, with part of the tournament being for children with special needs.

The parade was led by the Sports Disability Teams, followed by representatives of the North West Referees Association, supported by referee colleagues from across the Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Europe.

