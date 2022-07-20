Play Brightcove video

Doctors in Northern Ireland could go out on strike if a pay increase is not signed off by Stormont.

The warning comes from the British Medical Association (BMA) which says medics could be forced to make the move within the next 12 months.

That message has been issued just as an independent review has recommended a £1,400 pay increase for health workers and a 4.5% rise for doctors and dentists.

Workers, represented by industry bodies, say that is not enough with the continued rise in the cost-of-living.

Inflation is now sitting at a record high of 9.4%.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) IS already saying that it will join picket lines once again, if pay parity is not delivered.

Now, in a first, doctors here are considering joining industrial action.

Dr Tom Black, from the BMA in Northern Ireland, says it is a likely possibility.

"Doctors have to stand up for themselves," he told UTV.

"They also have to stand up for the service for patients and if that ends up in industrial action, which wouldn't surprise me in the next 12 months, then that is the direction of travel and that is what we have to do.

"This is a pay cut of approximately 5%, on top of pay cuts over the last 12 years.

"So, we have taken a 35% pay cut over the last decade."

Two and half years ago, just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of nurses took strike action.

Lyndsay Thomson, a nursing representative from the RCN, says since then, pressures have been increasing.

She said: "The increased pressures of EDs (Emergency Departments), the increased trolley waits. We have got increased theatre waiting lists.

"For such a small country, we have such a long waiting list for theatres.

On the latest pay offer she told UTV it would equate to an increase of £27 per week for a Band 5 nurse.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy says he has written to the Chancellor asking for support to be able to offer fair pay to public sector workers. However, even though Health Minister Robin says he accepts the outcome of the review, he insists he can't hand out the increase without a Stormont budget.

No new budget can be finalised at Stormont due to there not being a full-functioning Executive.