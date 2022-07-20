A number of weapons including an axe have been discovered close to a children's play park in east Belfast.

It follows searches in the Beechfield Street area of the city on Wednesday.

Inspector Pete Cunningham said: "Following searches in the Beechfield Street area we have recovered a number of items, including two knives, an axe and two small, clear plastic bags, often used for dealing illegal drugs.

Credit: PSNI

"The items were recovered near a park where children play and thankfully were recovered by police before any potential serious incident.

"We are appealing to the public to be mindful of the dangers of these types of weapons and evidence of illegal drug use. Anyone with any information about dangerous weapons or illegal drug use or supply should contact Police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know