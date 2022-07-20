Man, 41, charged after suspected £150,000 heroin find at Belfast International Airport
Police have charged a 41-year-old man following the recovery of suspected heroin with an estimated £150,000 at Belfast International Airport on Monday (18 June).
He’s due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The man has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and fraudulently importing a Class A controlled drug.