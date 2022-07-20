Summer 2022: A summer of exceptional heatwaves for the UK

By UTV weather presenter Louise Small

A new record breaking temperature was set in the UK on Tuesday as searing temperatures exceeded 40C with a new provisional temperature of 40.3C recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

In total five weather stations from London to Lincolnshire reached 40C or more. While over 30 other weather stations exceeded the previous record of 38.7C set at Cambridge University Botanic Gardens in July 2019. A further new provisional high was recorded in Scotland as the mercury hit 35.1C at Floors Castle.

The intense temperatures were expected after red and amber warnings for extreme heat were issued across parts of the UK on Friday.

Northern Ireland also experienced a number of hot and sunny days with 31.2C recorded at Derrylin in County Fermanagh on Monday, that figure was just shy of Northern Ireland’s warmest ever temperature which was set on the July 21 last year when temperatures peaked at 31.3C in Castlederg in County Tyrone. We have also had a number of very warm and muggy nights this week with temperatures holding up in the high teens especially in the towns and cities.

Many parts of the UK are today dealing with the aftermath of the country's hottest day on record; a number of major incidents were announced by fire brigades across England as firefighters battled intense blazes through the night. It’s understood over 40 homes have been destroyed as a result of the fires.

Looking across the northern hemisphere, similar heatwaves have gripped Portugal, Spain and France, with wildfires breaking out across the countries with many people fleeing their homes.

Meanwhile China has also had three heatwaves so far this summer, breaking temperature records across the country.

You can read more on the Met office website:

https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2022/07/19/summer-2022-a-historic-season-for-northern-hemisphere-heatwaves/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know