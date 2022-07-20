The Health Minister says he’s unable to implement a pay rise for NHS staff set out in a public sector pay review.

Inflation has risen to 9.4%, meaning wages are being stretched further.

But Robin Swann says he can’t move forward with pay increases without an agreed budget.

The review stated:

Eligible Doctors and dentists will receive a 4.5% pay rise.

Most nurses will get an increase of around 3.7% while basic pay for newly qualified nurses will rise by 5.5%.

The lowest earners such as porters and cleaners will get a 9.3% increase.

“I would be content to recommend acceptance of these awards. In relation to the Agenda for Change Pay Award, this would maintain the previous commitments made by the Executive to maintain pay parity with NHS pay in England,” said Mr Swann.

“However unlike my colleagues in other parts of the United Kingdom, I am unable to announce the immediate implementation of these pay awards locally as Northern Ireland still does not have an agreed Executive Budget for 2022/23. Equally I welcome and support the recent letter from the three devolved Finance Ministers asking the Chancellor to increase budgets to address pay and other pressures, including in the Health Service.”