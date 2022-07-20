Play Brightcove video

Two people have died following a plane crash at Newtownards Airport on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday morning.

"Police can confirm that two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport on Tuesday evening," they said in a statement.

"It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport. Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

"Sadly, two people were pronounced dead."

Emergency services had rushed airfield on Portaferry Road following a 999 call at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the in the town.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident," it said.

"No patients were taken from the scene."