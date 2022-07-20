WATCH: Police at scene of building collapse in Newtownards

Play Brightcove video

Emergency services are at the scene of a building collapse in Newtownards.

Police say the road is closed in both directions between two junctions.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Mark Street in Newtownards is closed in both directions between its junctions with Railway Street and Mary Street due to the partial collapse of a building in the area. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use alternative routes.

More to follow...