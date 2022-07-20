Breaking News
WATCH: Police at scene of building collapse in Newtownards
Emergency services are at the scene of a building collapse in Newtownards.
Police say the road is closed in both directions between two junctions.
In a statement, the PSNI said: "Mark Street in Newtownards is closed in both directions between its junctions with Railway Street and Mary Street due to the partial collapse of a building in the area. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use alternative routes.
