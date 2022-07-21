Drug deaths: 'Jade was always wanting to help others'

Play Brightcove video

Jade Gorman died from a drugs overdose on Tuesday.

She was only 23.

Jade had spent time on the streets but also had a flat where she was sadly found.

Local Belfast councillor Paul McCusker works very closely with those living on the streets

“Jade was well known in the homeless community,” he said.

“A character. Always wanting to help others. It's certainly come with a lot of shock. She struggled a lot with addiction.”

He says this is a “public health emergency…people are dying on the streets. People are dying because they can't access services.”

Tributes are paid to Catherine Kenny

Catherine Kenny died in the doorway of a shop in Belfast City Centre in 2016

Catherine Kenny's sister Lee Maria Hughes told UTV the recent deaths are adding to the trauma of losing her sister in 2016.

The 32 year old was told it would be 4 weeks before she could access services for her addiction.

She died waiting for help.

Lee Maria believes early mental health intervention will save lives. She thinks Catherine would still be here if she had got help from a young age.

“My sister died in a stinking doorway in Belfast. Found dead in a sleeping bag because that resource wasn't there for her. That was 6 years ago and I can bet my bottom dollar that resource still isn't there,”

Belfast City Council has called an emergency meeting on Friday (22 July) about the number of deaths.

A special march will also be held at the weekend to remember those who have lost their lives.