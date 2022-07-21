Man accused of murdering Aidan Mann may not be fit to plead, court told

An alleged killer accused of murdering a 28-year-old on a public street in broad daylight may not be fit to plead, a court heard on Thursday.

Defence counsel Caitriona Keenan told Downpatrick Magistrates' Court “there are issues” concerning the mental state of 36-year-old Barry Donnelly and confirmed to Dep. District Judge Philip Mateer the issues concerned “his fitness to plead”.

Transferred from Maghaberry to a secure mental health unit earlier this year, Donnelly is accused of the murder of Aidan Mann and possessing “two large kitchen knives” in public, close to his home on Church Street in Downpatrick, on 3 January this year.

The 28-year-old talented tattoo artist, also known as Zen Black, was attacked on Church Street at about 11:00 am and although given treatment by paramedics at the scene they sadly died.

Previous courts have heard that Donnelly, who did not attend Thursday’s hearing, “has made admissions at interview and has expressed remorse for his actions”.

Reportedly witnessed by a 12-year-old child, Donnelly was arrested at the scene having been wrestled to the ground by four men who restrained him until police arrived.

During the brief hearing and with a relative of Aidan Mann and their family solicitor watching on, Ms Keenan said the defence are “struggling to get somebody to assess his fitness quite quickly”.

Both DJ Mateer and a prosecuting lawyer suggested that as the petty sessions are not allowed to deal with issues of fitness, an issue which does not affect whether there’s a Prima Facie case, it would be better to have the case returned to the Crown Court for trial.

“That’s the best way forward and the issues are still live and capable of being resolved formally,” said the judge, adjourning the case to 11 August for a Preliminary Enquiry.