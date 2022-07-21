One of the two people who died in a plane crash in Newtownards has been named locally as Philip Murdock.

Around 8:20pm on Tuesday night, emergency services responded to calls after a light aircraft crashed at the town’s airport.

A funeral notice said Mr Murdock had “passed suddenly into the presence of his Lord and Saviour. Much loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond. Dear brother of Paul and Elaine and devoted uncle.”

The PSNI are investigating and said their investigation will run separate to another investigation being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A spokesperson for the AAIB said: “An accident involving a light aircraft which occurred last night near Newtownards, County Down has been notified to the AAIB.

"An investigation has begun and a team of inspectors are on their way to the accident site.”

In a statement, the Ulster Flying Club said: “On behalf of the Chairman, Directors, members and staff of the Ulster Flying Club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our club members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards.”