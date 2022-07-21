American sporting royalty paid a visit to Co Down on Wednesday for a game of golf.

NFL legends Eli Manning – who played for the New York Giants – and Peyton Manning – who played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – visited Royal County Down with their other brother, American TV personality and entrepreneur Cooper Manning.

“Awesome day with the brothers at Royal County Down. I went low, just saying!,” Eli said on Twitter.

Both Eli and Peyton are two-time Super Bowl champions.