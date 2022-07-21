Northern Ireland boxers hope for medal haul at Commonwealth Games

Play Brightcove video

By Simon McIntyre

The Northern Ireland boxing team head to next week's Commonwealth Games with the hopes of a medal haul.

Boxing has been Northern Ireland's most successful sport ever at the Games - winning 61 medals, including 13 golds.

And this squad is aiming to follow in their footsteps. Despite a youthful look, team co-captains Carly McNaul and Aidan Walsh have huge amateur experience with Walsh picking up a bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Other big medal hopes lie with two-time Commonwealth silver medallist Michaela Walsh and newly-crowned world champion Amy Broadhurst.

Northern Ireland won 8 boxing medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago - with 6 silvers and 2 bronze heading home from Australia.