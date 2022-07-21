Petrol bombs were thrown at a house in Coleraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight in Mossvale Park.

Scorch marks were caused to the front door and a window, which was also smashed during the attack. Police believe two devices were thrown.

A number of people were in the house at the time, but were uninjured.

Police say a motive for the attack is yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information.