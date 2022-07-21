Bar launches 'Windy Smasher' cocktail inspired by events in the Holylands on the Twelfth
A bar in Northern Ireland has made a new cocktail served in a mini-wheelie bin called the ‘Windy Smasher’.
It follows a social media clip going viral during the Twelfth parades showing an altercation taking place between a resident in the Holyland area and a band.
In the video a man can be seen coming out of a home, which has an Irish tricolour hung out a window, before he throws a bin at the band.
The band then surround the house as the man runs back inside and a larger bin is used to smash the window of the building.
No7 Duke Street in Warrenpoint are behind the creation and say “our secret recipe has a double shot of Rum…Dash of bitters is optional.”