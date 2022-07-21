Play Brightcove video

A north Belfast community group is helping to bring people of over fifteen nationalities together.

The Anaka Women's Collective takes place every week in the Waterworks area of the city and involves people growing a range of fruit, vegetables and herbs.

The produce is then shared amongst the members of the group.

This week, an international breakfast was held for everyone to try each other's traditional foods and cuisines.

"It's so tasty and you get to know different kinds of countries," said Fariha Razif, who is originally from Singapore.

"We have local people as well as other communities so we're learning lots of cultures and backgrounds

"Since most of the time it's cold here, we can't grow our country's food so we do potatoes, spring onions, scallions, onion, garlic - because we use a lot of onion and garlic in our cooking," said Reshma Pinto who runs the group.

"One of the nicest bits about coming here is meeting all the people from all different cultures, different backgrounds.

"They share their food, what they eat, they share the way they use different herbs.

"I would help with the children so the mummies can do the growing and the reaping and everything else," Kate Shoukri explained.

"All the children make friends with each other and all come from North Belfast - it's a good way of bringing people into the community.

"Since I came here a year and a half ago, my life has just changed because it's so good for your mental health - so good for everything and we all get on very well.

"We have the cooking and everything from all the different countries - just wonderful," she added.

