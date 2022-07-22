Crusaders lost 2-0 to Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round fixture.

That's despite the Swiss hosts having midfielder Taulant Xhaka sent off in the 33rd minute after picking up two yellow cards.

Dan Ndoye and Adam Szalai scored either side of the break to leave Stephen Baxter’s side facing an uphill battle in next week's return leg in Belfast.

Basel reached the last-16 of the Champions League in 2018 and the same stage of the Europa Conference League last season under-lining the challenge facing Crusaders.

Aidan Keena celebrates scoring Sligo's goal Credit: Inpho

Sligo Rovers stunned Motherwell with a 1-0 win at Fir Park.

Aidan Keena, the former Hearts and Falkirk striker, provided the decisive moment on his return to Scotland.

Keena pounced on a 27th-minute mistake from Bevis Mugabi to give the League of Ireland visitors a first-leg advantage.

Chris Forrester's equaliser on the hour gave St Patrick's Athletic a 1-1 draw against NS Mura.

Mark Doyle will miss the second leg in Slovenia after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident in stoppage time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.