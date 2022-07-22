Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith, who was found guilty of being a member of the so-called Islamic State group, has been sentenced at a Dublin court to 15 months in prison.

She was found guilty in May of membership of the so-called Islamic State terror group but was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism after a nine-week trial at Dublin's non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Smith, a convert to Islam, went to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the judges had considered the reports submitted to the court and the time Lisa Smith had spent in camps in Syria.

Justice Hunt said: "She may have been easily led but then displayed characteristics of resilience: the rejection of her family, travelling to Syria and remaining there to the bitter end."

He also said her focus was now on her daughter.

"It appears the likelihood of reoffending is low," the judge told the court.

He added that the panel of judges accepted that life in the Syrian camps was "arduous" and the "equivalent" of being in prison.

He said the judges had given a "substantial" discount off the sentence due to Smith's time in detention.

After "balancing all factors" Smith was sentenced to 15 months in prison.