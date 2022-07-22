Inside Northern Ireland's Air Ambulance

Play Brightcove video

Friday marks five years since Northern Ireland’s Air Ambulance entered service.

In that time it has been used 3,000 times and helped to save lives across the country.

Glenn O'Rorke NIAS Operational Lead for HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) gave UTV a tour of the air craft.

“In this aircraft is what we’d call our critical care intervention kit and it’s basically what you have in an A&E Department or an ICU theatre,” he told UTV’s Health Reporter Deborah McAleese.

Watch the video above to see and hear more.

