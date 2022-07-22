Police say a pipe bomb exploded in south Belfast in the early hours of Friday (22 July).

The blast happened at a property on Kinnegar Road in Finaghy.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “At approximately 12:10am this morning, police received a report of a loud explosion outside a property in the Kinnegar Road area.

“It is believed at this time that a device in the form of a pipe bomb was left at the front door of the house around midnight which subsequently exploded causing substantial damage to the door. The occupants of property were very lucky to escape injury.

“The device was taken away for further examination.

“One male wearing all black clothing is believed to be involved and may have left the area along Benmore Drive toward Mount Aboo Park following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 12 of 22/07/22.”

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."