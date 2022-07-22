Police are dealing with an incident following an explosion in south Belfast.

The PSNI say an object was left at the front door of a house in Kinnegar Road in Finaghy shortly after midnight on Friday (22 July) morning.

There are no reports of any injuries, but substantial damage was caused to the door.

Two males wearing all black clothing were seen leaving the area along Benmore Drive toward Mount Aboo Park following the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

