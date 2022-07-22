A homeless alcoholic was remanded in custody on Friday accused of his partner’s murder.

Jason Robert Murray, 39, first appeared on Thursday at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, but due to interference on the video link system, his bail application was adjourned for 24 hours.

In court on Friday defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said he had consulted with Murray and there are further enquiries to be conducted, both on the part of the police and the defence legal team, before the bail application could be concluded.

Registered sex offender Murray, with no fixed address, is accused of the murder of Paul Rowlands on 18 July this year and the court heard the men had been in a relationship, living side by side in tents on the East Strand, when there was a fight and Murray left the 46-year-old father-of-five lying to die in the street.

When he appeared on Thursday, Murray said while he understood the single charge against him, he told the court “I disagree with it.”

Giving evidence Det. Const. McLaughlin said police were objecting to bail because as a “homeless male who is alcohol dependent,” he poses a risk further offences, fleeing and interfering with local witnesses.

The detective described how ambulance staff contacted police in the early hours of Monday after Mr Rowlands, who is originally from the Cambridge area, was found injured in Bath Terrace in Portrush.

“Paramedics performed CPR but life was pronounced extinct,” said the officer adding that Mr Rowlands was found to have sustained “a laceration to his left temple above his eye and to the back of his head.”

Enquiries were conducted with witness accounts and CCTV leading cops to declare Murray “as a suspect” and he was arrested at 6.36pm on Monday evening.

“He was noted to be under the influence and a further search found a flick knife that he was arrested for,” the detective told the court, outlining that during questioning, Murray admitted they had been fighting but he put it down to a “lover’s tiff.”

Murray told cops that afterwards, he went back to his tent fully expecting Mr Rowlands to turn up and even though he didn’t, “he wasn’t concerned” as that was not unusual so he went about his usual routine of drinking and fishing.

Later that day, Murray went to the Atlantic bar to play pool and the court was told his opponent heard Murray say under his breath that “I’m a hitman - I have just killed someone.”

DC McLaughlin said while Murray had suggested he could live with his sister in Portstewart, he revealed that amongst the defendants 72 convictions was an offence of gross indecency with a child so that address would not be suitable submitting that if freed, “there’s a concern that he would reoffend and fail to surrender.”

Under cross examination from defence counsel Eoghan Devlin, the officer agreed that Murray had not left Portrush in the hours between the body being discovered and his arrest.

He also agreed that despite the flick knife being found, the preliminary findings of the pathology report suggest that “it’s not a stabbing” but the officer conceded that he had no time scale for the full autopsy report.

On Friday, Mr Devlin suggested that as a part heard application, Dep. District Judge Laura Ievers could conclude the case. With Murray remanded into custody the case was adjourned, initially to 8 August and then further to 23 August to conclude the question of bail.