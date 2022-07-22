Motorsport legend and former winner of the Monte Carlo Rally, Paddy Hopkirk, has died aged 89.

The Belfast-born racer's death was announced by Mini Sport on Friday.

In a statement, the group said it was with 'heavy hearts' that they were announcing the death of the driver.

Paddy Hopkirk famously won the prestigious race in a Mini Cooper S.

A spokesperson said: "Paddy was a fantastic friend to all of us here at Mini Sport, but so much more than that, he was a part of our Mini family.

"We would like to extend a special thank you to Paddy for everything that he has done throughout his illustrious career, both for Mini Sport & the Mini itself… Paddy achieved the impossible, he cemented the Mini in history & will be forever known as one of the greatest motorsport heroes of all time. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"We would like to send Jenny, Katie, Patrick & William, all of Paddy’s family & loved ones our deepest condolences at this tragic time. We’re keeping you in our thoughts

"Rest in Peace Paddy."

Tributes have been flooding in on social media too.

The British Rally Championship said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paddy Hopkirk.

"Famed for his exploits in a Mini, Paddy was a Rallye Monte Carlo winner and five-time Circuit of Ireland winner.

"His cheeky personality will be sorely missed.

The governing body for world motorsport, FIA, said: "The FIA pays tribute to former Rally driver Paddy Hopkirk, who passed away at the age of 89. Starting his career in 1955, he won 5 Circuit of Ireland & the Rallye Monte Carlo in 1964.

"He was member of the @BRDCSilverstone since 1967. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."